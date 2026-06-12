ETV Bharat / business

Gold, Silver Prices Surge Amid Hopes Of US-Iran Deal

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices rebounded on Friday amid prospects of a potential agreement between the United States and Iran, raising hopes of resolving the West Asia crisis. In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,50,500 in Delhi, up by Rs 960. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,958 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,50,210 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a rise of Rs 700. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,37,693 per 10 grams. Bangalore too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,50,090, registering a hike of Rs 700. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,37,583 per 10 grams.

In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded an upward trend today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,49,970, 10 grams showing an increase of Rs 700, and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,37,473. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a modest rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,49,680 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of Rs.610, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,207 per 10 grams.