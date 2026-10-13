ETV Bharat / business

Gold, Silver Prices: Should You Buy During This Festive Season? Expert Shares Outlook

New Delhi: Indian families rush to buy gold, silver during the festive season. However, with prices on the rise, it will be a big test during the festive season of Navratri, Dhanteras and the upcoming wedding season.

In several parts of India, it is a tradition for the people to buy gold to mark an auspicious occasion. But with gold prices skyrocketing to around Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams and Silver prices hovering above Rs 2 lakh per kg, the buyers will face a tough time to pump in money to buy the precious metals. Ajay Suresh Kedia , the founder & director of Kedia Advisory , gives his expert opinion on whether this is the right time to buy Gold and Silver, or people wait for prices to cool?

According to data available on Good Returns, Gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,929 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,685 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,197 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Buy Gold and Silver, advises expert

Expressing his views on Gold and Silver, Kedia said Gold and Silver remain positive after a sharp correction. Central-bank buying, ETF inflows and festive demand should support prices. He advised to accumulate Gold near Rs 1,45,000-1,46,000, with year-end potential of Rs 1,75,000-1,80,000. Silver support is near Rs 2,10,000, with upside toward Rs 2,90,000-3,00,000, the expert added.

With the festive season starting, physical demand for gold and silver should improve. The recent correction has made prices more attractive for buyers. Silver still has strong consumption support and supply deficit concerns, while gold continues to benefit from safe-haven and investment demand, the Commodity expert said.

Meanwhile, Gold prices fell toward $4,150 per ounce on Tuesday at the international level. The yellow metal went down for a second consecutive session as the US dollar strengthened to an 18-month high ahead of key inflation reports. The rising crude oil prices has raised inflation concerns across the globe, strengthening expectations of further monetary tightening and pressuring gold.