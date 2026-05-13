ETV Bharat / business

Gold, Silver Prices Likely To Rise Further As Govt Hikes Import Duty On Precious Metals To 15%

New Delhi: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid non-essential purchase of gold to help conserve foreign exchange amid the West Asia crisis, the Central government has more than doubled its import duty on gold, silver and other precious metals from six percent to 15 percent.

The revised duty structure, which came into effect from Wednesday (May 13), includes a 10 percent Basic Customs Duty (BCD) and a five percent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).

As per a notification of the Finance Ministry, India has raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15 percent from 6 percent and also revised the Social Welfare Surcharge (SWS) and AIDC on precious metal imports as part of efforts to curb overseas purchases of the ‌metals and ease pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

The move comes amid concerns over India's rising import bill due to the ongoing West Asia crisis and increasing pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Speaking at a public rally in Hyderabad earlier this week, PM Modi had appealed to people to reduce fuel consumption, use public transport, postpone gold purchases and avoid unnecessary foreign travel to help conserve foreign exchange during the crisis.

As per sources, India's gold imports rose more than 24 percent to a record USD 71.98 billion in 2025-26, even though import volumes slightly declined to 721.03 tonnes.