ETV Bharat / business

Gold, Silver Futures Extend Record Rally On Rate Cut Hopes, Global Tensions

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices continued their record-breaking run on Tuesday as investors piled into safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions and growing expectations of interest rate cuts next year by the US Federal Reserve.

Both precious metals extended their winning streaks, setting fresh records in domestic and international markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for February delivery climbed by Rs 1,637, or 1.2 per cent, to hit a new all-time high of Rs 1,38,381 per 10 grams, marking the gains for the second straight session.

Silver futures, too, maintained their upward momentum for the third consecutive day. The white metal for March 2026 contract appreciated by Rs 3,724, or 1.75 per cent, to touch a record high of Rs 2,16,596 per kilogram. In the international markets, Comex gold futures for February delivery increased by USD 61.4, or 1.37 per cent, to scale a fresh peak of USD 4,530.8 per ounce.