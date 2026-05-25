Gold Price Today: Rates Climb On Prospects Of US-Iran Agreement
Silver futures also witnessed an upward trend in prices, with the white metal trading at Rs 2,76,210, up by Rs 1440.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
New Delhi: Gold and silver prices rebounded on Monday amid prospects of a potential agreement between the United States and Iran, raising hopes of resolving the West Asia crisis. In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,59,260 in Delhi, up by Rs 470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,45,988 per 10 grams.
Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,59,790 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a rise of Rs 480. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,46,474 per 10 grams. Bangalore too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,59,660, registering a hike of Rs 470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,46,335 per 10 grams.
In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded an upward trend today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,59,460, 10 grams showing an increase of Rs 400, and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,46,172. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a modest rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,59,270 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of Rs.430, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,45,998 per 10 grams.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the 24K gold rate is Rs 1,60,000 per 10 grams, up by Rs 450, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,46,667 per 10 grams. Gold prices followed an upward trend in Chennai also, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,59,980 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of Rs 460. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs. 1,46,648.
Meanwhile, silver futures also witnessed an upward trend in prices, with the white metal trading at Rs 2,76,210, up by Rs 1440.
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