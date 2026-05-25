ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Rates Climb On Prospects Of US-Iran Agreement

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices rebounded on Monday amid prospects of a potential agreement between the United States and Iran, raising hopes of resolving the West Asia crisis. In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,59,260 in Delhi, up by Rs 470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,45,988 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,59,790 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a rise of Rs 480. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,46,474 per 10 grams. Bangalore too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,59,660, registering a hike of Rs 470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,46,335 per 10 grams.

In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded an upward trend today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,59,460, 10 grams showing an increase of Rs 400, and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,46,172. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a modest rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,59,270 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of Rs.430, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,45,998 per 10 grams.