ETV Bharat / business

Precious Metals Slide: Gold and Silver Prices Fall Nationwide

New Delhi: The prices of Gold and Silver plunged on Friday across different cities in the country amid uncertainty over the US-Iran peace agreement and a broader selloff in the global markets.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,47,000 in Delhi, down by Rs 2130. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,34,750 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,47,490 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a dip of Rs 2140. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,35,199 per 10 grams. Bengaluru too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,47,370, registering a decrease of Rs 2140. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,35,089 per 10 grams.