Precious Metals Slide: Gold and Silver Prices Fall Nationwide
Bullion prices are likely to remain volatile as investors assess developments in West Asia
Published : June 19, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The prices of Gold and Silver plunged on Friday across different cities in the country amid uncertainty over the US-Iran peace agreement and a broader selloff in the global markets.
In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,47,000 in Delhi, down by Rs 2130. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,34,750 per 10 grams.
Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,47,490 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a dip of Rs 2140. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,35,199 per 10 grams. Bengaluru too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,47,370, registering a decrease of Rs 2140. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,35,089 per 10 grams.
In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded a downward trend on Friday The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,47,250, 10 grams showing a decrease of Rs 2140, and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,34,979. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a modest fall. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,47,0100 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 2180, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,34,759 per 10 grams.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the 24K gold rate is Rs 1,47,660 per 10 grams, down by Rs 2190, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,35,355 per 10 grams. Gold prices followed a downward trend in Chennai too, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,47,640 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 2190. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,35,337.
Meanwhile, silver futures also witnessed a downward trend in prices, with the white metal trading at Rs 2,34,400, down by Rs 4560. Analysts said optimism surrounding the US-Iran peace process faded after high-level talks scheduled in Switzerland were called off, raising doubts over the implementation of measures aimed at ending hostilities.
Bullion prices are likely to remain volatile as investors assess developments in West Asia and the outlook for global interest rates and economic growth, they added. (With inputs from PTI).
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