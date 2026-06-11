ETV Bharat / business

Gold And Silver Prices Fluctuate Amid Iran-US Tensions

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices resumed their seesawing movement on Thursday amid renewed hostilities between Iran and the United States. In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,47,620 in Delhi, up by Rs 20. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,35,318 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,48,300 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a hike of Rs 440. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,35,942 per 10 grams. Bangalore too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,48,180, registering an increase of Rs 200. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,35,832 per 10 grams.

In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded a decline today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,48,070, 10 grams showing a hike of Rs 210, and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,35,7312. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a modest rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,47,870 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of Rs.200, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,35,548 per 10 grams.