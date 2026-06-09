ETV Bharat / business

Gold, Silver Prices Plunge Amid Renewed West Asia Conflict Fears

New Delhi: The prices of Gold and Silver plunged on Tuesday amid fears of renewed hostilities in the West Asia conflict. In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,420 in Delhi, down by Rs 130. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,552 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,54,830 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a dip of Rs 130. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,41,928 per 10 grams. Bengaluru too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,54,710, registering a decrease of Rs 130. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,41,818 per 10 grams.

In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded a downward trend on Tuesday. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,54,590, 10 grams showing a decrease of Rs 130, and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,41,708. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a modest fall. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,54,390 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 120, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,524 per 10 grams.