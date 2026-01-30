ETV Bharat / business

Gold Plunges By Rs 14,000, Silver By Rs 20,000 In A Single Day On Profit-Taking, Stronger US Dollar

New Delhi: Gold prices tumbled by Rs 14,000 per 10 grams and silver prices tanked by Rs 20,000 per kg in the national capital on Friday as investors booked heavy profits amid weak global trends and a rebound in the US dollar. According to the marketmen, gold of 99.9 per cent purity plunged by Rs 14,000, or 7.65 per cent, to Rs 1,69,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The precious metal had hit an all-time high of Rs 1,83,000 per 10 grams on Thursday, after rising by Rs 12,000.

Silver tumbled by Rs 20,000, or nearly 5 per cent, to Rs 3,84,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had soared Rs 19,500 to hit a record of Rs 4,04,500 per kg in the previous market session.

"Gold and silver experienced a significant correction on Friday as investors moved to aggressively book profits following a recent record-breaking rally.

"This decline was mainly fuelled by the heavy liquidation of long positions by large institutional players, who sought to secure gains after a strong multi-session advance," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

He added that a recovery in the US dollar placed further pressure on bullion. "From a technical standpoint, both gold and silver had been trading in overbought territory over the past several sessions, heightening the risk of a corrective move." The combination of stretched technical conditions, institutional profit-taking, and a recovery in the US dollar that is likely to continue adds pressure on bullion in the short term, Gandhi said.

In the international market, spot gold was trading 5.31 per cent lower, or USD 285.30, to USD 5,087.73 per ounce. The yellow metal tumbled by USD 425.86, or 7.92 per cent, to hit an intraday low of USD 4,945.26 per ounce.