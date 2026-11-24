ETV Bharat / business

Gold, Silver Price Outlook 2027: Is A Big Recovery Coming?

Gold, Silver Crash From Peak: Is This The Right Time To Buy? ( Getty Images )

New Delhi: Gold and Silver prices have witnessed a sharp decline after scaling record highs in January 2026. Despite the drop in prices, central banks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to accumulate gold. At the international level, Gold prices fell by about 35 per cent from their 12-month peak as of November 24, 2026. Silver plunged around 60-65 per cent from its 12-month high.

On the domestic front, MCX Gold Futures dropped about 30 per cent from their January peak of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams to Rs 1,23,431 per 10 grams. MCX Silver Futures went down about 63 per cent from a high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg to Rs 1,51,648 per kg.

According to Ajay Kedia, founder of Kedia Advisory and a commodity expert, gold and silver recorded a one-sided rally last year, so a correction following a massive surge is natural.

Kedia said Gold was in an 'overbought' state in 2025, whereas it has now reached an 'oversold' zone. Historical data shows that Gold rallies after a correction of 30–35%.

Despite the drop in yellow metal prices, the commodity expert believes the long-term investment case for bullion remains intact. The market is expected to stabilise before potentially entering another phase of structural growth, although a recovery is not guaranteed.

The expert further cautioned investors that the next few days will be crucial for Gold and Silver. The precious metals will be impacted by the next export date, the upcoming US jobs data, and the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, which is expected to hike interest rates. Also, crude oil prices will be a significant factor.

According to Ajay Kedia, fund managers currently face a limited number of attractive investment options in the market. On one hand, cryptocurrencies are declining, while on the other, there are asset classes like bonds. Meanwhile, following their recent downturn, gold and silver now offer attractive valuations.

The expert expects major fund managers to consider increasing their exposure to these precious metals as Gold and Silver are in an 'oversold' state. The trends in Gold and Silver ETFs will also play a crucial role.

Why are Gold and Silver prices falling?

A Kedia Advisory report attributed the fall in prices of Gold and Silver to changing monetary conditions in the US, higher Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and persistent inflation.

As per the data, the US 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.13 per cent in November 2025 to 4.99 per cent in November 2026. The 10-year real yield went up from 1.86 per cent to 2.88 per cent. The US Dollar Index also strengthened.