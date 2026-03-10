ETV Bharat / business

Silver Futures Jump Rs 10,442 To Rs 2.77 Lakh/Kg As Weak Dollar Spurs Demand

New Delhi: Silver prices jumped by Rs 10,442 to Rs 2.77 lakh per kilogram in the futures trade on Tuesday, tracking strong gains in the global markets as a weak US dollar boosted demand for the precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for May delivery soared by Rs 10,442, or nearly 4 per cent, to Rs 2,77,602 per kilogram in a business turnover of 2,300 lots. Analysts said silver prices rebounded after a decline in the previous session, driven by a pullback in the dollar and improved sentiment in the international markets.

In the overseas markets, silver futures for the May contract gained USD 5.07, or 6 per cent, to trade at USD 89.59 per ounce in New York.

"Silver rebounded to around USD 90 after briefly slipping below USD 80 in the previous session, supported by a pullback in the US dollar," Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont, said.

According to Chainani, expectations grew that the Iran conflict could end sooner than initially feared, reducing safe-haven demand for the dollar, allowing precious metals to recover.