ETV Bharat / business

Gold Rebounds Rs 1,600; Silver Rallies Rs 5,000 On US-Iran Deal Hopes

New Delhi: Gold prices rebounded by Rs 1,600 to Rs 1.62 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, tracking firm global trends amid optimism over a preliminary US-Iran deal and expectations of seasonal demand in the domestic market.

According to local marketmen, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity appreciated Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,62,900 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Wednesday's closing level of Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also strengthened sharply, jumping Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,74,700 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled at Rs 2,69,700 per kg in the previous session. Bullion markets remained closed on Thursday on account of Eid al-Adha.

"Gold and silver prices have edged higher as markets assess US-Iran ceasefire developments and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook following recent inflation data," Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

The precious metal prices in the domestic market remained firm amid expectations of seasonal demand, he added.

"We do not foresee significant selling pressure in the near term, as underlying fundamentals continue to provide support. Silver is also likely to track gold's trend, aided by both safe-haven demand and industrial outlook," Hareesh said.