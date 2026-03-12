ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Dip To Rs 1.61 Lakh/10G Amid Firm Dollar, Rising Crude Prices

New Delhi: Gold futures edged lower by Rs 38 to Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 grams on Thursday as surging oil prices heightened inflationary risks and reduced the likelihood of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

According to the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal for April delivery depreciated by Rs 38, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 1,61,751 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,067 lots.

"Gold fell as surging oil prices heightened inflationary risks and reduced the likelihood of central bank interest rate cuts," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said.

He noted that oil prices climbed for the second straight day as the prospect of a protracted Iran war overshadowed a coordinated release of oil reserves by major economies.