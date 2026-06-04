ETV Bharat / business

Gold's Seesaw Ride Goes On As Oil Retreat Spurs Recovery

New Delhi: Gold prices resumed their seesawing movement in the national capital, rebounding above the Rs 1.6 lakh per-10-gram-mark on Thursday as easing crude oil rates offered support amid persistent uncertainty over developments in West Asia. Gold of 99.9 per cent purity rose Rs 700 to Rs 1,60,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The gain partially reversed Wednesday's Rs 1,850 fall and followed a Rs 1,050 rise on Tuesday, highlighting the volatile trading pattern that has gripped precious metals during this week.

The rebound in gold came as crude oil eased following a conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. However, the broader geopolitical backdrop remained uncertain. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran has yet to agree to remove enriched uranium, while negotiations involving Tehran remained unresolved.

However, silver prices moved in the opposite direction, extending losses for the second straight session by Rs 3,800, or 1.14 per cent, to Rs 2,65,700 per kilogram after declining Rs 1,500 in the previous session, as per the association.