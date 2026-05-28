ETV Bharat / business

Gold Prices Fall, Silver Slips Below Rs 2.85 Lakh Per Kg In India Amid Heightened Geopolitical Tensions

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices witnessed a decline on Thursday after fresh US military action against Iran, with bullion rates trading lower across major Indian cities including Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

In international markets, spot gold fell nearly two percent to $4,368.99 per ounce, while COMEX gold traded 1.80 percent lower at $4,367.90 per ounce. Silver prices also remained under pressure, with spot silver falling more than three percent to $71.94 per ounce and COMEX silver trading 3.56 percent lower at $72.22 per ounce.

Commodity market experts said investor sentiment remained cautious due to uncertainty surrounding the ongoing US-Iran tensions and fears that inflation may remain elevated for a longer period.

They said rising energy prices and a stronger US dollar have reduced expectations of an early interest rate cut by major central banks, keeping pressure on bullion prices.