Gold Prices Fall, Silver Slips Below Rs 2.85 Lakh Per Kg In India Amid Heightened Geopolitical Tensions
Commodity market experts said gold remained under pressure as uncertainty surrounding ongoing US-Iran negotiations continued to dominate investor sentiment.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold and silver prices witnessed a decline on Thursday after fresh US military action against Iran, with bullion rates trading lower across major Indian cities including Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.
In international markets, spot gold fell nearly two percent to $4,368.99 per ounce, while COMEX gold traded 1.80 percent lower at $4,367.90 per ounce. Silver prices also remained under pressure, with spot silver falling more than three percent to $71.94 per ounce and COMEX silver trading 3.56 percent lower at $72.22 per ounce.
Commodity market experts said investor sentiment remained cautious due to uncertainty surrounding the ongoing US-Iran tensions and fears that inflation may remain elevated for a longer period.
They said rising energy prices and a stronger US dollar have reduced expectations of an early interest rate cut by major central banks, keeping pressure on bullion prices.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose more than three percent after reports that Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted a US airbase in response to Washington's recent military action, raising fears of supply disruptions.
On the domestic front, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was closed on Thursday due to Eid al-Adha. According to market rates shared by bullion traders, Chennai recorded the highest gold prices among major cities, IANS reported.
22K Gold Price In Major Indian Cities:
|City
|Price Per Gram
|Price Per 8 Grams
|Chennai
|Rs 14,500
|Rs 1,16,000
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 14,305
|Rs 1,14,440
|Bengaluru
|Rs 14,305
|Rs 1,14,440
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,305
|Rs 1,14,440
|Delhi
|Rs 14,305
|Rs 1,14,440
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,305
|Rs 1,14,440
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,305
|Rs 1,14,440
On Wednesday, the US military reportedly carried out fresh strikes on an Iranian military site that "posed a threat" to US forces and commercial traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Reports said three explosions were heard near Bandar Abbas in Iran at around 1:30 AM local time, prompting authorities to activate its air defence system. In response, IRGC launched "retaliatory" strikes on a US airbase, issuing a warning that any further aggression would face a stronger response.
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