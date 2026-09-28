Gold Prices drop Rs 3,171; Silver Futures Decline To Rs 2.28 Lakh/Kg
Globally, gold futures declined by 2.37% to USD 4,183.18 per ounce in New York. Silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 6,477.
By PTI
Published : September 28, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday dropped by Rs 3,171 to Rs 1,50,106 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 3,171, or 2.07 per cent, at Rs 1,50,106 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,642 lots.
Analysts attributed the decline in precious metal prices to weaker spot demand.
Globally, gold futures declined by 2.37 per cent to USD 4,183.18 per ounce in New York.
Silver prices on Monday fell by Rs 6,477 to Rs 2,28,219 per kilogram in futures trade as participants reduced their bets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 6,477, or 2.76 per cent, to Rs 2,28,219 per kg in a business turnover of 3,501 lots.
Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.
Globally, the white metal was trading 4.09 per cent down at USD 61.66 per ounce in New York.
Silver Prices decline
Silver prices on Monday fell by Rs 6,477 to Rs 2,28,219 per kilogram in futures trade as participants reduced their bets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 6,477, or 2.76 per cent, to Rs 2,28,219 per kg in a business turnover of 3,501 lots.
Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.
Globally, the white metal was trading 4.09 per cent down at USD 61.66 per ounce in New York.
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