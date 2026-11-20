Gold Prices Decline Today: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Cities
Gold prices are on the decline due to a resilient US dollar and expectations of rate hike by US Federal Reserve.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST|
Updated : November 20, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices declined on November 20, 2026 (Friday) as the yellow metal remained under pressure due to a resilient US dollar and anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in December weighing on bullion.
Gold price in India today stood at Rs 12,557 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity). 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 11,510 per gram (91.6% purity), and 18-karat gold (75% purity) was available at Rs 9,418 per gram. Note that Gold prices vary across states.
Gold Prices in Indian cities
|City
|24K/gm
|22K/gm
|18K/gm
|Chennai
|13,068
|11,979
|9,804
|Mumbai
|13,068
|11,979
|9,801
|Delhi
|13,083
|11,994
|9,816
|Kolkata
|13,068
|11,979
|9,801
|Bangalore
|13,068
|11,979
|9,801
|Hyderabad
|13,068
|11,979
|9,801
|Kerala
|13,068
|11,979
|9,801
|Pune
|13,068
|11,979
|9,801
|Vadodara
|13,073
|11,984
|9,806
|Ahmedabad
|13,073
|11,984
|9,806
Data taken from GoodReturns
Why Are Gold Prices Falling?
Gold prices reached their lowest levels since September 2025 and are heading for a weekly decline of nearly 9 per cent. The yellow metal is under tremendous pressure as the US dollar gained strength amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will announce a rate hike. Several Federal officials advocated increasing interest rates to bring inflation closer to the 2% target. Anticipation of the rate hike increased as Governor Christopher noted a 50-basis-point hike could be considered in December.
“Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. Gold also came under pressure from liquidity needs, as an AI-driven selloff in global equities prompted investors to liquidate bullion holdings to cover losses in other markets,” Kedia Advisory stated in its report.
The strengthening of Rupee has put pressure on the spot prices of Gold and Silver.
Meanwhile, UBS projected gold to reach $4,600 by June 2027 and $5,000 by December 2027. The brokerage expects gold to move north supported by central bank purchases, Chinese demand, ETF holdings and rising government debt concerns.
Gold prices Declined on November 19, 2026
Gold dropped for an eighth consecutive session on November 19, 2026. In Delhi, Gold of 99.9 per cent purity dropped by Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,34,500 per 10 grams. Over the past eight sessions, the precious yellow metal plunged Rs 12,400 from its November 9 level of Rs 1,46,900 per 10 grams.
Gold Rate in India for Last 10 Days (Per 10 grams)
|Date
|24K
|22K
|Nov 20, 2026
|₹1,26,867.30 (-4.98%▼)
|₹1,16,794.40 (-4.98%▼)
|Nov 19, 2026
|₹1,33,509.60 (-1.61%▼)
|₹1,22,909.30 (-1.61%▼)
|Nov 18, 2026
|₹1,35,697.90 (-2.66%▼)
|₹1,24,923.90 (-2.66%▼)
|Nov 17, 2026
|₹1,39,406.50 (-0.16%▼)
|₹1,28,338 (-0.16%▼)
|Nov 16, 2026
|₹1,39,631.80 (-1.53%▼)
|₹1,28,545.50 (-1.53%▼)
|Nov 15, 2026
|₹1,41,802.20
|₹1,30,543.50
|Nov 14, 2026
|₹1,41,802.20 (+0.24%▲)
|₹1,30,543.50 (+0.24%▲)
|Nov 13, 2026
|₹1,41,468.20 (+0.01%▲)
|₹1,30,236.10 (+0.01%▲)
|Nov 12, 2026
|₹1,41,449.90 (-2.07%▼)
|₹1,30,219.20 (-2.07%▼)
|Nov 11, 2026
|₹1,44,434.80 (-0.82%▼)
|₹1,32,967.10 (-0.82%▼)
|Nov 10, 2026
|₹1,45,630.50 (-1.76%▼)
|₹1,34,067.90 (-1.76%▼)
Source: Paytm
The movement in Gold prices is impacted by international prices of the yellow metal, currency movements, market demand, and other domestic factors. This results in frequent changes in the Gold rates.
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