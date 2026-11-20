ETV Bharat / business

Gold Prices Decline Today: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Cities

New Delhi: Gold prices declined on November 20, 2026 (Friday) as the yellow metal remained under pressure due to a resilient US dollar and anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in December weighing on bullion.

Gold price in India today stood at Rs 12,557 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity). 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 11,510 per gram (91.6% purity), and 18-karat gold (75% purity) was available at Rs 9,418 per gram. Note that Gold prices vary across states.

Gold Prices in Indian cities

City 24K/gm 22K/gm 18K/gm Chennai 13,068 11,979 9,804 Mumbai 13,068 11,979 9,801 Delhi 13,083 11,994 9,816 Kolkata 13,068 11,979 9,801 Bangalore 13,068 11,979 9,801 Hyderabad 13,068 11,979 9,801 Kerala 13,068 11,979 9,801 Pune 13,068 11,979 9,801 Vadodara 13,073 11,984 9,806 Ahmedabad 13,073 11,984 9,806

Data taken from GoodReturns

Why Are Gold Prices Falling?

Gold prices reached their lowest levels since September 2025 and are heading for a weekly decline of nearly 9 per cent. The yellow metal is under tremendous pressure as the US dollar gained strength amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will announce a rate hike. Several Federal officials advocated increasing interest rates to bring inflation closer to the 2% target. Anticipation of the rate hike increased as Governor Christopher noted a 50-basis-point hike could be considered in December.

“Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. Gold also came under pressure from liquidity needs, as an AI-driven selloff in global equities prompted investors to liquidate bullion holdings to cover losses in other markets,” Kedia Advisory stated in its report.

The strengthening of Rupee has put pressure on the spot prices of Gold and Silver.