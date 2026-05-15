ETV Bharat / business

Gold and Silver Tumble In Domestic Trade Amid Rising US Dollar

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices traded sharply lower on Friday, with both precious metals declining in domestic trade by up to 4 per cent amid strength in the dollar index.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 fell as much as 1.52 per cent or Rs 2,478 to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,59,500 as of 10:45 am. Meanwhile, silver futures for July 3 came under heavier pressure, plunging 4.12 per cent or Rs 12,000 to Rs 2,79,102.

At the last count, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,59,792, down 1.34 per cent or Rs 2,186. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,60,992, which was 0.6 per cent or Rs 986 lower than the previous close. On the other hand, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,80,091, down 3.78 per cent or Rs 11,011 from the previous close. It recorded an intraday high of Rs 2,83,219, marking a decline of 2.7 per cent.