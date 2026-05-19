Gold Price Today: Nationwide Upward Trend Continues, Barring in Chennai
Gold prices recorded an increase across the major cities in the country
Published : May 19, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices continued an upward trend across the major cities in the country, barring Chennai, on Tuesday.
In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,51,530 in Delhi, up by Rs 450. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,407.60 per 10 grams, registering an increase of Rs 414.
Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,51,370 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a rise of Rs 440. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,39,260.40 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs. 404.80.
Bangalore too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,51,370, registering a rise of Rs 440. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,39,260.40 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs. 404.80.
In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded a slight increase today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 151,370.00, 10 grams showing an increase of Rs 440, and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,39,260.40, showing an increase of Rs 404.80.
The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a modest rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,51,370.00 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of Rs.440, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,260.40 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs 404.80.
Like Kolkata, in Kochi, the 24K gold rate is Rs 1,51,370.00 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs.440, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,260.40 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs 404.80.
However, Gold prices followed a downward trend in Chennai, with 24K gold priced at Rs 152,190.00 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 1,630. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs. 1,40,014.80, marking a decrease of Rs. 1,499.60.