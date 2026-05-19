ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Nationwide Upward Trend Continues, Barring in Chennai

New Delhi: Gold prices continued an upward trend across the major cities in the country, barring Chennai, on Tuesday.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,51,530 in Delhi, up by Rs 450. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,407.60 per 10 grams, registering an increase of Rs 414.

Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,51,370 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a rise of Rs 440. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,39,260.40 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs. 404.80.

Bangalore too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,51,370, registering a rise of Rs 440. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,39,260.40 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs. 404.80.