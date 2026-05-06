ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Rates Edge Higher In Major Cities, Chennai Records Drop

New Delhi: Except Chennai, gold prices recorded an increase across the major cities in the country on Wednesday. In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,51,530 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a hike of Rs 450. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,407.60 per 10 grams, up by Rs 414.

Hyderabad too showed similar trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,51,370. per 10 grams, registering a rise of Rs 440. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,39,260.40 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs. 404.80.

In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded a slight increase today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 151,370.00, 10 grams showing an increase of Rs 440, and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,39,260.40, showing an increase of ₹404.80.

The gold prices in Kolkata witnessed a marginal rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 151,370.00 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of Rs.440, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,260.40 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs 404.80.