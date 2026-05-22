Gold Price Today: Gold, Silver Rates Fall Across Major Indian Cities
Gold and silver prices dropped significantly on Friday amid uncertainty over an end to the West Asia crisis.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold and silver prices dropped significantly on Friday amid uncertainty over an end to the West Asia crisis. In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,59,280 in Delhi, down by Rs 570. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,46,007 per 10 grams.
Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,59,940 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a fall of Rs 440. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,46,612 per 10 grams. Bangalore too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,59,820, registering a decline of Rs 430. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,46,502 per 10 grams.
In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded a decline today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,59,700, 10 grams showing a dip of Rs 420, and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,46,392. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a modest rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,59,480 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs.430, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,46,190 per 10 grams.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the 24K gold rate is Rs 1,60,180 per 10 grams, down by Rs 430, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,46,832 per 10 grams. Gold prices followed a downward trend in Chennai also, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,60,070 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 520. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs. 1,46,731.
Meanwhile, silver futures also witnessed a decline in prices, with the white metal trading at Rs 2,74,140, down by Rs 1410.
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