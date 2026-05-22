ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Gold, Silver Rates Fall Across Major Indian Cities

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices dropped significantly on Friday amid uncertainty over an end to the West Asia crisis. In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,59,280 in Delhi, down by Rs 570. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,46,007 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,59,940 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a fall of Rs 440. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,46,612 per 10 grams. Bangalore too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,59,820, registering a decline of Rs 430. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,46,502 per 10 grams.

In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded a decline today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,59,700, 10 grams showing a dip of Rs 420, and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,46,392. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a modest rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,59,480 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs.430, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,46,190 per 10 grams.