Gold Price Today: Rates Surge Nationwide, Chennai Sees Significant Dip
Gold prices recorded an increase across the major cities in the country except Chennai on Tuesday.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices recorded an increase across the major cities in the country except Chennai on Tuesday.
In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,51,530 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a hike of Rs 450. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,407.60 per 10 grams, up by Rs 414.
Hyderabad too showed similar trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,51,370. per 10 grams, registering a rise of Rs 440. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,39,260.40 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs. 404.80.
In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded a slight increase today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 151,370.00, 10 grams showing an increase of Rs 440, and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,39,260.40, showing an increase of ₹404.80.
The gold prices in Kolkata, meanwhile, witnessed a marginal rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 151,370.00 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of Rs.440, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,260.40 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs 404.80.
Bengaluru also reported a rise in gold rates on Tuesday. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,51,370 per 10 grams, up by Rs 440. The 22K gold rate is Rs. 1,39,260.40 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs. 404.80.
In Kochi, the gold prices followed the same trend, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,51,370 per 10 grams, up by Rs 440. The 22K gold rate in Kochi is Rs 1,39,260.40, also showing an increase of Rs 404.80.
Meanwhile, Gold prices followed a downward trend in Chennai, with 24K gold priced at Rs 152,190.00 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs. 1,630. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs. 1,40,014.80, marking a decrease of Rs. 1,499.60.
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