Gold And Silver Prices Drop Across Major Indian Cities
Silver futures witnessed a downward trend, with the white metal trading at Rs 2,50,800, down by Rs 800.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The prices of Gold and Silver recorded a downward trend on Wednesday across the country.
In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,52,250 in Delhi, down by Rs 600. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,563 per 10 grams.
Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,52,760 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a dip of Rs 600. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,40,030 per 10 grams. Bengaluru too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,52,680, registering a decrease of Rs 560. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,39,957 per 10 grams.
In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded a downward trend on Wednesday. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 152,560, 10 grams showing a decrease of Rs 560, and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,39,847. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a sharp fall. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,52,360 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 560, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,663 per 10 grams.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the 24K gold rate is Rs 1,53,090 per 10 grams, down by Rs 500, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,40,333 per 10 grams. Gold prices followed a downward trend in Chennai too, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,53,070 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 490. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,40,314.
Meanwhile, silver futures also witnessed a downward trend, with the white metal trading at Rs 2,50,800, down by Rs 800.
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