ETV Bharat / business

Gold And Silver Prices Drop Across Major Indian Cities

New Delhi: The prices of Gold and Silver recorded a downward trend on Wednesday across the country.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,52,250 in Delhi, down by Rs 600. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,563 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,52,760 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a dip of Rs 600. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,40,030 per 10 grams. Bengaluru too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,52,680, registering a decrease of Rs 560. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,39,957 per 10 grams.