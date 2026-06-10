ETV Bharat / business

Precious Metals Tumble: Gold and Silver Rates Drop Sharply Across Major Cities

New Delhi: The prices of Gold and Silver plummeted on Wednesday following renewed attacks between Iran and the United States in the West Asia conflict.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,50,490 in Delhi, down by a whopping Rs 2110. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,949 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,50,350 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a dip of Rs 2210. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,37,821 per 10 grams. Bengaluru too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,50,230, registering a decrease of Rs 2210. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,37,711 per 10 grams.