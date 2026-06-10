Precious Metals Tumble: Gold and Silver Rates Drop Sharply Across Major Cities
The prices of Gold and Silver plummeted on Wednesday following renewed attacks on both sides in the West Asia conflict.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The prices of Gold and Silver plummeted on Wednesday following renewed attacks between Iran and the United States in the West Asia conflict.
In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,50,490 in Delhi, down by a whopping Rs 2110. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,949 per 10 grams.
Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,50,350 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a dip of Rs 2210. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,37,821 per 10 grams. Bengaluru too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,50,230, registering a decrease of Rs 2210. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,37,711 per 10 grams.
In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded a downward trend on Wednesday. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,50,110, 10 grams showing a decrease of Rs 2210, and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,37,601. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a sharp fall. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,49,850 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 2270, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,363 per 10 grams.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the 24K gold rate is Rs 1,50,500 per 10 grams, down by Rs 2290, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,958 per 10 grams. Gold prices followed a downward trend in Chennai too, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,50,480 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 2290. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,37,940.
Meanwhile, silver futures also witnessed a downward trend, with the white metal trading at Rs 2,36,790, down by Rs 2220.
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