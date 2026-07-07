ETV Bharat / business

Gold and Silver Prices Plunge Across Major Indian Cities

New Delhi: The prices of Gold and Silver plunged on Tuesday across different cities in the country.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,46,080 in Delhi, down by Rs 810. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 1,33,907 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs 1,46,390 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a dip of Rs 980. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,34,191 per 10 grams. Bengaluru too showed identical trends, where the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs 1,46,270, registering a decrease of Rs 990. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,34,081 per 10 grams.

In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded a downward trend on Tuesday. The price of 24-karat gold in the city is Rs 1,46,150 for 10 grams, showing a decrease of Rs 990, and that of 22-karat gold is Rs 1,33,971. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a modest fall. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,45,760 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 1190, while 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 1,33,613per 10 grams.