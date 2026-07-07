Gold and Silver Prices Plunge Across Major Indian Cities
Silver futures witnessed a downward trend in prices, with the white metal trading at Rs 2,32,960, down by Rs 3540
Published : July 7, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
New Delhi: The prices of Gold and Silver plunged on Tuesday across different cities in the country.
In the latest trading session, the price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,46,080 in Delhi, down by Rs 810. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 1,33,907 per 10 grams.
Similarly, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs 1,46,390 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a dip of Rs 980. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,34,191 per 10 grams. Bengaluru too showed identical trends, where the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs 1,46,270, registering a decrease of Rs 990. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,34,081 per 10 grams.
In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded a downward trend on Tuesday. The price of 24-karat gold in the city is Rs 1,46,150 for 10 grams, showing a decrease of Rs 990, and that of 22-karat gold is Rs 1,33,971. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a modest fall. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,45,760 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 1190, while 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 1,33,613per 10 grams.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the 24K gold rate is Rs 1,46,400 per 10 grams, down by Rs 1190, while 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 1,34,200 per 10 grams. Gold prices followed a downward trend in Chennai too, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,46,380 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 1190. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,34,182
Meanwhile, silver futures also witnessed a downward trend in prices, with the white metal trading at Rs 2,32,960, down by Rs 3540
According to analysts, the bullion prices are likely to remain volatile as investors assess developments in West Asia and the outlook for global interest rates and economic growth.
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