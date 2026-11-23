ETV Bharat / business

Gold Prices Jump: Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Other Indian Cities

New Delhi: After falling for nine consecutive days, Gold prices have jumped on November 23, 2026 (Monday). On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the Gold futures price for 24-carat gold appreciated by 1.9% to reach Rs 1,24,096 per 10 grams. The yellow metal settled at Rs 1,21,778 per 10 grams on the previous trading day.

According to Bullions.co.in, the price of 24-carat gold recorded at Rs 1,52,090 per 10 grams, while in the international market, the price of the precious metal stood at $3,604.80 per ounce.

In the Delhi bullion market, the gold was priced at Rs 1,29,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) mentioned that the price of 24-karat gold is at Rs 1,23,584 per 10 grams, 23-karat gold priced at Rs 1,23,089 per 10 grams, 22-karat gold at available at Rs 1,13,203 per 10 grams, 18-karat gold at Rs 92,688 per 10 grams, and 14-karat gold at Rs 72,297 per 10 grams.

Gold jumped 2% to around $3,600 an ounce on Monday, reversing previous losses as traders reduced bets on US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes following a widespread equity market selloff driven by an unwinding of the artificial intelligence trade. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that aggressive monetary tightening in response to recent inflation data could put the US economy at risk. Markets currently price in a roughly 93% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, while assigning nearly 7% odds to the Fed keeping rates unchanged. Investors now await the latest US PCE inflation report for further policy clues, after prices previously plunged to a 14-month low due to hawkish remarks and a liquidity squeeze.