ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Rates Slump Amid Escalation Of Hostilities In West Asia

New Delhi: The prices of Gold and Silver plunged on Friday across different cities in the country amid fears of an escalation of hostilities between Iran and the US.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,44,630 in Delhi, down by Rs 730. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 1,32,578 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs 1,45,110 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, down by Rs 730. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,33,018 per 10 grams. Bengaluru too showed similar trends, with the price of 24-karat gold standing at Rs 1,44,990, down by Rs 730. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,32,908 per 10 grams.