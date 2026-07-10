Gold Price Today: Rates Slump Amid Escalation Of Hostilities In West Asia
Silver futures also witnessed a downward trend in prices, with the white metal trading at Rs 2,24,440, down by Rs 2280.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The prices of Gold and Silver plunged on Friday across different cities in the country amid fears of an escalation of hostilities between Iran and the US.
In the latest trading session, the price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,44,630 in Delhi, down by Rs 730. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 1,32,578 per 10 grams.
Similarly, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs 1,45,110 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, down by Rs 730. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,33,018 per 10 grams. Bengaluru too showed similar trends, with the price of 24-karat gold standing at Rs 1,44,990, down by Rs 730. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,32,908 per 10 grams.
In Mumbai, the nation’s financial capital, gold prices saw a decline on Friday. The 24-karat gold price dropped to Rs 1,44,910 per 10 grams, down by Rs 700, while 22-karat gold stood at Rs 132,834. Kolkata also experienced a slight decrease, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,44,720 per 10 grams, down by Rs 690, and 22-karat gold at Rs 1,32,660 per 10 grams.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the 24K gold rate is Rs 1,45,360 per 10 grams, down by Rs 690, while 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 1,33,247 per 10 grams. Gold prices followed a downward trend in Chennai too, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,45,330 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 700. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,33,219.
Meanwhile, silver futures also witnessed a downward trend in prices, with the white metal trading at Rs 2,24,440, down by Rs 2280.
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