ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Rates Climb In Major Indian Cities, Except Chennai

New Delhi: Amid renewed tensions in West Asia, gold prices recorded an increase across major Indian cities except Chennai on Friday.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,51,530 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a hike of Rs 450. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,407.60 per 10 grams, up by Rs 414.

The trends were similar in Hyderabad, where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 151,370.00 per 10 grams, marking an increase of Rs 440. Meanwhile, the price for 10 grams of 22K gold is Rs 139,260.40, marking an increase of Rs 404.80.

The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, also reported a rise in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 151,370.00 per 10 grams, up by Rs 440. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,39,260.40, showing an increase of Rs 404.80