Gold Price Today: Rates Climb In Major Indian Cities, Except Chennai
Amid renewed tensions in West Asia, gold prices recorded an increase across major Indian cities except Chennai on Friday.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid renewed tensions in West Asia, gold prices recorded an increase across major Indian cities except Chennai on Friday.
In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,51,530 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a hike of Rs 450. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,407.60 per 10 grams, up by Rs 414.
The trends were similar in Hyderabad, where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 151,370.00 per 10 grams, marking an increase of Rs 440. Meanwhile, the price for 10 grams of 22K gold is Rs 139,260.40, marking an increase of Rs 404.80.
The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, also reported a rise in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 151,370.00 per 10 grams, up by Rs 440. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,39,260.40, showing an increase of Rs 404.80
The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a marginal rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,51,370.00, reflecting a daily increase of Rs 440, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,260.40, reflecting a daily increase of Rs 404.80.
Bengaluru also reported a rise in gold rates on Friday. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 151,370.00 per 10 grams, up by Rs 440. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,39,260.40, showing an increase of Rs 404.80
In Kochi, the gold prices followed the same trend, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,51,370.00, reflecting a daily increase of Rs 440, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,260.40, reflecting a daily increase of Rs 404.80.
Meanwhile, gold prices followed a downward trend in Chennai, with 24K gold priced at Rs 152,190, which reflects a decrease of Rs 1,630. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,42,010, which has increased by Rs 9.17.