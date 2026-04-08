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Gold Price Today: Rates Slide As Market Eye RBI Decision

In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was Rs 1,49,990 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a fall of Rs 820.

Gold Price Today: Rates Slide As Market Eyes RBI Decision
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Gold prices experienced a sharp decline across the country on Wednesday, amid global uncertainty and ahead of the upcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy decision.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,49,990 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a fall of Rs 820. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,490.83 per 10 grams, down by Rs 751.67.

The trends were similar in Hyderabad, where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,49,840 per 10 grams, registering a fall of Rs 820. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,353.33 per 10 grams, down by Rs 751.67

The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, also reported a dip in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,49,840.00 per 10 grams, down by Rs 820. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,37,353.33, showing a decrease of Rs 751.67. Gold prices followed the same trend in Chennai, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,51,200 per 10 grams, down by Rs 1,420. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,38,600, which has fallen by Rs 1,301.67.

The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a decline. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,49,840. per 10 grams, down by Rs 820, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,353.33, falling by Rs 751.67.

Read more:

  1. Gold Price Today: Rate Slips Across Major Indian Cities As Global Factors Influence Markets
  2. Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Decline Across India Amid Changing War Sentiment

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