ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Rates Slide As Market Eye RBI Decision

New Delhi: Gold prices experienced a sharp decline across the country on Wednesday, amid global uncertainty and ahead of the upcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy decision.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,49,990 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a fall of Rs 820. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,490.83 per 10 grams, down by Rs 751.67.

The trends were similar in Hyderabad, where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,49,840 per 10 grams, registering a fall of Rs 820. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,353.33 per 10 grams, down by Rs 751.67