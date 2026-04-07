ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Rate Slips Across Major Indian Cities As Global Factors Influence Markets

New Delhi: Gold prices saw a marginal decrease compared to yesterday across the country. Throughout April, the gold market had reflected the effects of global dynamics, including demand and currency shifts.

In Hyderabad, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,49,757 per 10 grams, registering a fall of Rs 224. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,277.25 per 10 grams, down by Rs 205.33. The trends resonated in New Delhi, where 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs 1,49,757.00 per 10 grams after a drop of Rs 224. The price of 22 karat gold in the national capital is Rs 1,37,277.25, lower than Monday’s closing price by Rs 205.33.

The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, also reported a dip in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,49,791 per 10 grams, down by Rs 190. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,37,308.42, showing a decrease of Rs 174.17. Gold prices followed the same trend in Chennai, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,49,811 per 10 grams, down by Rs 283. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,37,326.75, which has fallen by Rs 155.83.