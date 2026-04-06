ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Decline Across India Amid Changing War Sentiment

Gold prices in India saw a slight decline on Monday (April 6) across major cities, indicating a mild correction in the domestic bullion market. The drop in prices comes after recent fluctuations, as investors appear to be booking profits and reacting to global market trends.

In Hyderabad, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,49,320 per 10 grams, registering a fall of Rs 360. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,36,876.67 per 10 grams, down by Rs 330. Similar trends were seen in New Delhi, where 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs 1,49,510 per 10 grams after a drop of Rs 170. The price of 22 karat gold in the national capital is Rs 1,37,050.83, lower by Rs 155.83.

Mumbai also reported a dip in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,49,350 per 10 grams, down by Rs 330. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,36,904.17, showing a decrease of Rs 302.50. In Chennai, gold prices followed the same trend, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,49,397 per 10 grams, down by Rs 283. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,36,947, which has fallen by Rs 259.42.