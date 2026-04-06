Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Decline Across India Amid Changing War Sentiment
Experts say gold prices may continue to fluctuate based on global cues and demand, advising buyers to track daily rates before making purchases.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST
Gold prices in India saw a slight decline on Monday (April 6) across major cities, indicating a mild correction in the domestic bullion market. The drop in prices comes after recent fluctuations, as investors appear to be booking profits and reacting to global market trends.
In Hyderabad, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,49,320 per 10 grams, registering a fall of Rs 360. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,36,876.67 per 10 grams, down by Rs 330. Similar trends were seen in New Delhi, where 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs 1,49,510 per 10 grams after a drop of Rs 170. The price of 22 karat gold in the national capital is Rs 1,37,050.83, lower by Rs 155.83.
Mumbai also reported a dip in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,49,350 per 10 grams, down by Rs 330. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,36,904.17, showing a decrease of Rs 302.50. In Chennai, gold prices followed the same trend, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,49,397 per 10 grams, down by Rs 283. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,36,947, which has fallen by Rs 259.42.
Kolkata also witnessed a decline in gold prices. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,49,370 per 10 grams, down by Rs 310, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,36,922.50, falling by Rs 284.17.
Overall, gold prices across India remain at a high level, but slightly decreased on Monday. Experts said that gold prices may continue to change depending on global economic conditions, currency movements, and demand in the market. Experts advised the buyers to check daily rates before making purchases.
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