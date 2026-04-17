ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Rates Climb Across India As West Asia Tensions Ease

New Delhi: Gold prices rose across the country on Friday after tensions in the West Asia conflict eased, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 10-day truce between Israel and Lebanon and the possibility of a deal between Tehran and Washington.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,080 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a hike of Rs 1,470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,240 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,347.50.

Hyderabad too showed similar trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, registering a rise of Rs 1,470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,41,102.50 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,347.50.