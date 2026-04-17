Gold Price Today: Rates Climb Across India As West Asia Tensions Ease
Gold prices rose across the country on Friday after tensions in the West Asia conflict eased.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices rose across the country on Friday after tensions in the West Asia conflict eased, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 10-day truce between Israel and Lebanon and the possibility of a deal between Tehran and Washington.
In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,080 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a hike of Rs 1,470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,240 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,347.50.
Hyderabad too showed similar trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, registering a rise of Rs 1,470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,41,102.50 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,347.50.
The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, also reported a slight rise in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,470. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,41,102.50, showing a rise of Rs 1,347.50. Gold prices followed the same trend in Chennai, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,55,130 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,750. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,42,202.50, which has increased by Rs 1,604.17.
The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a marginal rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,470, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,102.50, recording a rise of Rs 1,347.50. Bengaluru also reported a rise in gold rates on Wednesday. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,470. The 22K gold rate is Rs 141,102.50, showing a rise of Rs 1,347.50.
In Kochi, the gold prices followed the same trend, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,470. The 22K gold rate in Kochi is Rs 141,102.50, which has increased by Rs 1,347.50.
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