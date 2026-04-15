Gold Price Today: Rates Surge Across Indian Cities Amid Hopes For West Asia Peace
Globally, the yellow metal held on to its recent gains amid optimism that Washington and Tehran could move towards a negotiated settlement to the conflict.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices recorded a rise on Wednesday across the country owing to hopes of an end to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,54,080 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a hike of Rs 1,470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,240 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,347.50.
The trends were similar in Hyderabad, where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, registering a rise of Rs 1,470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,41,102.50 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,347.50.
The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, also reported a slight rise in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,470. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,41,102.50, showing a rise of Rs 1,347.50. Gold prices followed the same trend in Chennai, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,55,130 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,750. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 142202.50, which has increased by Rs 1,604.17.
The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a marginal rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,470, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,102.50, recording a rise of Rs 1,347.50. Bengaluru also reported a rise in gold rates on Wednesday. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,470. The 22K gold rate is Rs 141,102.50, showing a rise of Rs 1,347.50.
In Kochi, the gold prices followed the same trend, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,470. The 22K gold rate in Kochi is Rs 141,102.50, which has increased by Rs 1,347.50.
Commenting on gold technical outlook, experts said that a sustained move above Rs 1,55,000 could revive momentum toward Rs 1,57,000-Rs 1,58,000. “On the downside, a break below Rs 1,54,000 may lead to a corrective move toward Rs 1,52,000 and further to Rs 1,50,000,” an analyst stated.
Silver prices, however, saw stronger buying interest, with MCX silver May futures rising 0.83 per cent to Rs 2,54,842 per kg.
Globally, the yellow metal held on to its recent gains amid optimism that Washington and Tehran could move towards a negotiated settlement to the conflict that began on February 28. The easing of tensions has reduced fears of a sharp energy-supply shock, which had earlier raised concerns about inflationary pressures.
Spot gold hovered near USD 4,850 an ounce after rising as much as 0.6 per cent during the session. The metal had surged over 2 per cent in the previous trading session on expectations that the US and Iran may soon hold a second round of ceasefire talks.
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