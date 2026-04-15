ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Rates Surge Across Indian Cities Amid Hopes For West Asia Peace

New Delhi: Gold prices recorded a rise on Wednesday across the country owing to hopes of an end to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,54,080 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a hike of Rs 1,470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,240 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,347.50.

The trends were similar in Hyderabad, where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, registering a rise of Rs 1,470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,41,102.50 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,347.50.

The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, also reported a slight rise in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,470. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,41,102.50, showing a rise of Rs 1,347.50. Gold prices followed the same trend in Chennai, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,55,130 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,750. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 142202.50, which has increased by Rs 1,604.17.

The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a marginal rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,470, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,102.50, recording a rise of Rs 1,347.50. Bengaluru also reported a rise in gold rates on Wednesday. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,470. The 22K gold rate is Rs 141,102.50, showing a rise of Rs 1,347.50.