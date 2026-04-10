ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Rates Edge Up Across India Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Uncertainty

New Delhi: Gold prices showed a slight rise on Friday across the country owing to a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US, among other reasons.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,53,980 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a small hike of Rs 10. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,148.33 per 10 grams, up by Rs 9.17

The trends were similar in Hyderabad, where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,53,980 per 10 grams, registering a rise of Rs 10. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 141010.83 per 10 grams, up by Rs 9.17

The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, also reported a slight rise in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,53,830 per 10 grams, up by Rs 10. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,41,010.83, showing a small rise of Rs 9.17. Gold prices followed the same trend in Chennai, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,54,920 per 10 grams, up by Rs 10. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,42,010, which has increased by Rs 9.17.

The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a marginal rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,53,830 per 10 grams, up by Rs 10, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41.010.83, falling by Rs 9.17. Bengaluru also reported a slight rise in gold rates on Friday. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,53,830 per 10 grams, up by Rs 10. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,41,010.83, showing a small rise of Rs 9.17.