Gold Price Today: Rates Edge Up Across India Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Uncertainty
The price of the yellow metal fell 12 per cent in March to USD 4,608/oz, its weakest month since June 2013
Published : April 10, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices showed a slight rise on Friday across the country owing to a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US, among other reasons.
In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,53,980 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a small hike of Rs 10. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,148.33 per 10 grams, up by Rs 9.17
The trends were similar in Hyderabad, where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,53,980 per 10 grams, registering a rise of Rs 10. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 141010.83 per 10 grams, up by Rs 9.17
The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, also reported a slight rise in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,53,830 per 10 grams, up by Rs 10. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,41,010.83, showing a small rise of Rs 9.17. Gold prices followed the same trend in Chennai, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,54,920 per 10 grams, up by Rs 10. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,42,010, which has increased by Rs 9.17.
The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a marginal rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,53,830 per 10 grams, up by Rs 10, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41.010.83, falling by Rs 9.17. Bengaluru also reported a slight rise in gold rates on Friday. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,53,830 per 10 grams, up by Rs 10. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,41,010.83, showing a small rise of Rs 9.17.
In Kochi, the gold prices followed the same trend, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,53,830 per 10 grams, up by Rs 10. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,41,010.83, which has increased by Rs 9.17. Meanwhile, the yellow metal fell 12 per cent in March to USD 4,608/oz, its weakest month since June 2013, according to a report by the World Gold Council (WGC). The precious metal lost value across all major currencies but maintained a positive position for the year.
The council used its monthly Gold Return Attribution Model (GRAM) to identify that much of the decline stemmed from momentum factors, including global gold ETF outflows, a COMEX net long unwind, and a price trend reversal.
"Our monthly attribution model GRAM captured the sentiment - but not the magnitude - of the move, attributing much of the drop to momentum factors: global gold ETF outflows, a COMEX net long unwind and a price trend reversal," the World Gold Council stated.
Looking ahead, the World Gold Council found that fundamentals began to reassert themselves as the dollar struggled to sustain gains and early April ETF flows turned positive. While risks remain regarding oil prices and potential cross-asset deleveraging, the report noted that investors continue to view gold favourably over a medium-term horizon.
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