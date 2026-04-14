Gold Price Today: Rates Fall In Major Cities As Global Markets Rebound
Global gold and silver prices rebounded on Tuesday after a two-day decline, rising up to 2 per cent
Published : April 14, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices recorded a slight decline on Tuesday across India owing to ongoing tensions in West Asia and domestic factors.
In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,52 610 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a fall of Rs 380. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,892.50 per 10 grams, down by Rs 348.33.
The trends were similar in Hyderabad, where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,52,460 per 10 grams, registering a fall of Rs 380. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,755 per 10 grams, down by Rs 348.33
The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, also reported a dip in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,52,460 per 10 grams, down by Rs 380. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,39,755, showing a decrease of Rs 348.33. Gold prices followed the same trend in Chennai, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,53 810 per 10 grams, down by Rs 10. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,40,992.50, which has fallen by Rs 9.17.
The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a decline. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,52,460 per 10 grams, down by Rs 380, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,755 per 10 grams, falling by Rs 348.33
Meanwhile, global gold and silver prices rebounded on Tuesday after a two-day decline, rising up to 2 per cent amid easing concerns over inflation, following signs of a potential diplomatic resolution to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
In the international market, COMEX gold rose as much as 0.74 per cent, or USD 35.4, to hit an intra-day high of USD 4,802.80 at 9:30 am (local time), recovering most of the losses seen in the previous two sessions. Similarly, COMEX silver gained 2 per cent to trade at USD 77.16 per ounce, hitting an intra-day high.
The recovery in bullion prices came even as geopolitical tensions remained elevated. Meanwhile, global crude oil prices slipped below the USD 100 per barrel mark, while equities advanced.
Brent crude futures on Tuesday traded at USD 96.6 per barrel, down 2.77 per cent, while US WTI crude fell more than 3 per cent to USD 95.69.
Wall Street witnessed strong gains, with both the major indices -- the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq -- ending more than 1 per cent higher. In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s KOSPI rose as much as 2.6 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively.
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