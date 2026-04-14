ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Rates Fall In Major Cities As Global Markets Rebound

New Delhi: Gold prices recorded a slight decline on Tuesday across India owing to ongoing tensions in West Asia and domestic factors.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,52 610 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a fall of Rs 380. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,892.50 per 10 grams, down by Rs 348.33.

The trends were similar in Hyderabad, where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,52,460 per 10 grams, registering a fall of Rs 380. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,755 per 10 grams, down by Rs 348.33

The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, also reported a dip in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,52,460 per 10 grams, down by Rs 380. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,39,755, showing a decrease of Rs 348.33. Gold prices followed the same trend in Chennai, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,53 810 per 10 grams, down by Rs 10. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs 1,40,992.50, which has fallen by Rs 9.17.

The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a decline. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,52,460 per 10 grams, down by Rs 380, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,39,755 per 10 grams, falling by Rs 348.33