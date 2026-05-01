ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Rates Fluctuate Across Major Indian Cities

New Delhi: Gold prices recorded mixed trends across the country on Friday. In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,51,530 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a hike of Rs 450. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,38,902.50 per 10 grams, up by Rs 412.50.

Hyderabad too showed similar trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,51,370. per 10 grams, registering a rise of Rs 440. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,38,755.830 per 10 grams, up by Rs 403.33.

In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, gold rates remained unchanged today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,51,111 per 10 gram and that of the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,38,518.42. Gold prices followed a downward trend in Chennai, with 24K gold priced at Rs 152,190.00 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs. 1,630. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs. 1,39,507.50, reflecting a decrease of Rs.1,494.17