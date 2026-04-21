ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Global Uncertainty Drives Volatility In Indian Gold Markets

New Delhi: Gold prices fluctuated across the country on Tuesday, amid global concerns over renewed conflict and uncertainty regarding a second round of talks between Iran and the US.

In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,080 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a hike of Rs 1,470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,240 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,347.50.

Hyderabad too showed similar trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, registering a rise of Rs 1,470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,41,102.50 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,347.50.

However, the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, also reported a slight dip in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,53,414. per 10 grams, down by Rs 529. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,40,629.50, showing a dip of Rs 484.92. Meanwhile, gold prices rose in Chennai, with the price for 10 grams of 24K gold being Rs. 1,55,130.00, showing an increase of Rs. 1,750.00. The price for 10 grams of 22K gold is Rs 1,42,202.50, showing an increase of Rs. 1,604.17.