Gold Price Today: Global Uncertainty Drives Volatility In Indian Gold Markets
In the global market, gold prices have eased as investors wait to see whether the US and Iran will take part in talks.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices fluctuated across the country on Tuesday, amid global concerns over renewed conflict and uncertainty regarding a second round of talks between Iran and the US.
In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,080 per 10 grams in Delhi, registering a hike of Rs 1,470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,240 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,347.50.
Hyderabad too showed similar trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, registering a rise of Rs 1,470. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,41,102.50 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,347.50.
However, the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, also reported a slight dip in gold rates today. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,53,414. per 10 grams, down by Rs 529. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,40,629.50, showing a dip of Rs 484.92. Meanwhile, gold prices rose in Chennai, with the price for 10 grams of 24K gold being Rs. 1,55,130.00, showing an increase of Rs. 1,750.00. The price for 10 grams of 22K gold is Rs 1,42,202.50, showing an increase of Rs. 1,604.17.
The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a marginal rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,470, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,41,102.50, recording a rise of Rs 1,347.50. Bengaluru reported a dip in gold rates on Tuesday. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,53,429. per 10 grams, down by Rs 514. The 22K gold rate is Rs 1,40,643.25, showing a dip of Rs 471.17.
In Kochi, the gold prices recorded a marginal rise, with 24K gold priced at Rs 1,53,930 per 10 grams, up by Rs 1,470. The 22K gold rate in Kochi is Rs 141,102.50, an increase of Rs 1,347.50. Meanwhile, in the global market, gold prices have eased as investors wait to see whether the US and Iran will take part in talks after renewed tensions.
Spot gold XAU was down 0.5 per cent at USD 4,795.51 per ounce, extending its fall from yesterday when it hit its lowest level since April 13. US gold futures GC.1 for June delivery fell 0.3 per cent to USD 4,814.