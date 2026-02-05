Gold Price In 2026 | Yellow Metal To Breach $6200 Per Ounce This Year: UBS, JP Morgan Reports
Gold's bull rally is not over. While UBS predicts gold may further rise to $6200/oz, JP Morgan has also revised its end-2026 gold outlook.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Gold is expected to reach $6,200 per ounce (oz) by mid 2026 as the bull market in the yellow metal is likely to continue, according to recent analysis by UBS.
On Thursday morning, gold prices hovered around $4900/oz and if the UBS analysis comes through, it would mean another 25% rise in the next few months.
“We see gold consolidating in the USD 4,500-4,800/oz range in the near term, but expect it to rise to USD 6,200/oz by mid-year, supported by central bank and investor demand, large fiscal deficits, lower real US interest rates, and geopolitical risks,” reads a note by the UBS analysts.
Globally, gold is measured in troy ounces, wherein one troy ounce is equal to 31.1035 grams, instead of the standard ounce, which is equal to 28.35 grams. One ounce of gold in India on Thursday, according to the market price at 12.50 pm, was priced at around Rs 5 lakh.
For Silver, the UBS analysts flagged the recent extreme volatility (60-120%) and said they remain “cautious and believe it is too early to build long-term exposure”.
After a major bull run, Silver is in a downtrend. On Thursday, the white metal fell nearly 8 per cent, trading at $77/oz, after briefly recovering for two days.
“Commodity prices were volatile at the end of January, but precious metals, oil, and industrial metals all posted gains for the month. While volatility may continue in the near term, we believe the fundamental outlook for commodities remains supportive, driven by supply-demand imbalances, geopolitical shifts, and structural trends,” the note reads.
The UBS analysts noted how commodities are expected to have a prominent role in portfolios this year.
“Commodities are set to play a more prominent role in portfolios in 2026, in our view, offering diversification amid supply-demand imbalances, geopolitical risks, and the global energy transition. We like broad commodity exposure, and continue to favour gold, which we see as an attractive hedge,” the note reads.
It added: “As we have seen recently, commodities can face volatility, but they can also play a valuable role in portfolios as they have historically shown low correlation with equities and bonds.” (Complete UBS note can be accessed here.)
The UBS remarks come a day after JP Morgan revised its end-2026 gold outlook from $5,055/oz to $6,150/oz ($6,000- $6,300/oz)
"This revision is underpinned by uncrowded positioning: 2025 data indicates emerging market (EM) central bank holdings of gold as a percentage of total reserves remained in the low teens, with China in the high single digits, highlighting further catch-up potential. ETF holdings are still below 2022–23 peaks. The broad presence of strategic, long-term buyers provides a robust floor for gold prices, reinforcing our conviction in gold over silver," reads a note from JP Morgan. (JP Morgan note can be accessed here.)
"Importantly, our fundamental outlook for gold remains unchanged...We expect central banks, institutions, and retail investors to continue seeking gold for reserve diversification, value storage, and risk hedging," it said.
Meanwhile, Gold and Silver BeEs in India mimicked the price volatility on Thursday as well. Nippon India ETF Gold BeES was trading at Rs 125.43 at 11.45 am, minus 3.22% to yesterday’s close of 129.60, while Nippon India Silver ETF was at Rs 233.91, 11.90 per cent in red as compared to the previous day’s close of Rs 265.57.
Recently, Nigel Green, founder and CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and wealth management organisations, also said a "bounce is brewing" in gold.
He predicted that the dramatic fall in gold prices has the hallmarks of a “leverage-driven break” rather than a collapse in underlying demand.
“…Physical demand from Asia historically increases after sharp pullbacks, especially once prices move away from recent extremes. Buyers who stepped back during the rally re-enter once volatility cools,” he said on Feb. 2. (Nigel Green's full comments can be read here.)
Gold’s current plunge, he added, fits a pattern: excessive leverage created fragility, volatility triggered margin pressure, forced selling drove prices lower, and positioning is now being reset.
“Once leverage clears, prices stabilise. The recovery may not be immediate or dramatic, but we believe the mechanics favour a bounce rather than continued freefall once the forced phase ends,” Green added.