Gold Price In 2026 | Yellow Metal To Breach $6200 Per Ounce This Year: UBS, JP Morgan Reports

Hyderabad: Gold is expected to reach $6,200 per ounce (oz) by mid 2026 as the bull market in the yellow metal is likely to continue, according to recent analysis by UBS.

On Thursday morning, gold prices hovered around $4900/oz and if the UBS analysis comes through, it would mean another 25% rise in the next few months.

“We see gold consolidating in the USD 4,500-4,800/oz range in the near term, but expect it to rise to USD 6,200/oz by mid-year, supported by central bank and investor demand, large fiscal deficits, lower real US interest rates, and geopolitical risks,” reads a note by the UBS analysts.

Globally, gold is measured in troy ounces, wherein one troy ounce is equal to 31.1035 grams, instead of the standard ounce, which is equal to 28.35 grams. One ounce of gold in India on Thursday, according to the market price at 12.50 pm, was priced at around Rs 5 lakh.

For Silver, the UBS analysts flagged the recent extreme volatility (60-120%) and said they remain “cautious and believe it is too early to build long-term exposure”.

After a major bull run, Silver is in a downtrend. On Thursday, the white metal fell nearly 8 per cent, trading at $77/oz, after briefly recovering for two days.

“Commodity prices were volatile at the end of January, but precious metals, oil, and industrial metals all posted gains for the month. While volatility may continue in the near term, we believe the fundamental outlook for commodities remains supportive, driven by supply-demand imbalances, geopolitical shifts, and structural trends,” the note reads.

The UBS analysts noted how commodities are expected to have a prominent role in portfolios this year.

“Commodities are set to play a more prominent role in portfolios in 2026, in our view, offering diversification amid supply-demand imbalances, geopolitical risks, and the global energy transition. We like broad commodity exposure, and continue to favour gold, which we see as an attractive hedge,” the note reads.

It added: “As we have seen recently, commodities can face volatility, but they can also play a valuable role in portfolios as they have historically shown low correlation with equities and bonds.” (Complete UBS note can be accessed here.)