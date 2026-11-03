ETV Bharat / business

Gold Or Silver For Diwali: Which Investment Delivered Better Returns Over Decade?

New Delhi: Diwali has been traditionally associated with buying gold and silver, whether in the form of jewellery, coins, or any other precious metal product. For many households, these purchases are linked to tradition and financial security as well.

But as gold and silver prices have risen sharply due to global uncertainty in recent years, festival buying has also gained attention as a potential long-term investment strategy. This analysis compares how regular Diwali investments in these two metals would have performed over different time periods.

Before we get into the numbers, here is a question worth asking. What if instead of making occasional festive purchases, a household had invested Rs 50000 in gold or silver every Diwali? How much wealth could that investment have created over the years? And more importantly, which of the two precious metals would have delivered better returns? To find out, we talked to experts about how an annual investment of Rs 50000 in gold and silver over the past decade would have performed.

Gold Or Silver For Diwali: Which Diwali Investment Delivered Better Returns Over Decade? (IANS)

Prithviraj Kothari, the MD of RiddiSiddhi Bullions, shared an analysis of festive purchases between 2016 and 2025 with ETV Bharat, which suggested that such a strategy could have generated substantial wealth. An investor putting Rs 50000 in to gold every Diwali for 10 years would have invested a total of Rs 5 lakh. At current valuations, that holding would be worth close to Rs 15.90 lakh, translating into a gain of 218 percent.

The annualised return has been calculated using the XIRR method. It stands at around 20.4 percent. Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) calculates the annualised return on investments made at different times and dates.

Kothari also said that the returns made from silver would have been slightly higher. "An identical investment of Rs 50000 every Diwali over the same period would have built a holding of approximately 8.8 Kg of silver. Against a total investment of Rs 5 lakh, its present value would be close to Rs 17.28 lakhs, generating a gain of 246 percent and an annual return of 21.8 percent," he added.

Gold Or Silver For Diwali: Which Diwali Investment Delivered Better Returns Over Decade? (IANS)

The difference in the returns highlights how silver has outperformed gold over this particular investment period. One of the reasons for this, told by Prithviraj Kothari, was the opportunity to accumulate larger quantities when silver prices were relatively low. During Diwali 2017 and 2018, silver was available below Rs 40000/kg. Purchasing at different price levels helped average the overall acquisition cost, stressed Kothari.