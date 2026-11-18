ETV Bharat / business

'Gold May Take Two Years To Reclaim Record High'; ETF Investments Continue

New Delhi: After recording a massive jump earlier this year, Gold prices have declined significantly. Goldman Sachs’ latest report on the yellow metal states that it could take about two years for Gold to reach its previous record high. The precious metal is expected to remain under pressure in the coming months and could also witness increased volatility due to the possibility of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

According to a Bloomberg report, a team led by Goldman Sachs strategist Lina Thomas believes that demand for Gold could rebound once the US Federal Reserve begins slashing interest rates. The American multinational investment bank expects investment in Gold ETFs to rise in Western nations, which will support Gold prices. It anticipated Gold price to rise up to $5,600 per ounce by the end of December 2028.

The financial services company further noted that if central banks continue to buy Gold, the price of the yellow metal would rise. It projected Gold to reach $4,650 per ounce by the end of 2027.

Meanwhile, the wedding season is set to start in India in a few days. The World Gold Council (WGC) said lower gold prices and the ongoing wedding season are expected to support jewellery demand in India. It, however, warned that a material rise in yellow metal rates could adversely impact buying.

"Lower prices and the ongoing wedding season should support jewellery demand, though any material rise in prices could temper buying. Investment demand is expected to remain steady," the council said.

Amid anticipation of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes, a stronger US dollar and investor selling, Gold prices came under pressure in October and November.