Gold Imports Jump Threefold To Record USD 14.72 Bn In October

New Delhi: The country's gold imports surged about threefold to hit a record high of USD 14.72 billion in October, mainly due to higher festival and wedding demand, according to commerce ministry data. Gold imports stood at USD 4.92 billion in October 2024. Cumulatively, imports during April-October this fiscal year rose 21.44 per cent to USD 41.23 billion from USD 34 billion a year ago.

High gold imports have pushed the country's trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) to a record high of USD 41.68 billion in October. Prices of the yellow metal are hovering around Rs 1.29 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital.

Commenting on the data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said the increase in imports could be attributed to festival demand. Switzerland is the largest source of gold imports, with about 40 per cent share, followed by the UAE (over 16 per cent) and South Africa (about 10 per cent).

The precious metal accounts for over 5 per cent of the country's total imports. Imports from Switzerland jumped by 403.67 per cent to USD 5.08 billion during the month. In April-October this fiscal, inbound shipments increased 10.54 per cent to USD 15.4 billion.