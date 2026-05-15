ETV Bharat / business

Gold Imports Jump 82 Pc To USD 5.62 Billion In April; Silver By 157 Pc

New Delhi: India's gold imports surged 81.69 per cent year-on-year to USD 5.62 billion in April, driven by high prices of the precious metal, though imports may decline in the coming months following the government's sharp increase in customs duty on the yellow metal.

According to the commerce ministry data, silver imports jumped 157.16 per cent to USD 411 million during the month under review. Gold imports rose 24 per cent to hit an all-time high of USD 71.98 billion in 2025-26. In volume terms, however, the imports dipped 4.76 per cent to 721.03 tonnes.

The government has increased import duty on precious metals from 6 per cent to 15 per cent, effective May 13.

"With the higher import duty on gold and silver, there will definitely be some impact in terms of lower imports during the year. We need to wait and watch how much it will be," Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters here.

However, in the case of silver, the impact of a higher duty may be relatively lower due to its extensive industrial usage.

"But definitely the consumption-based requirement of gold and silver should go down based on this duty rise," Agrawal said.

On gold import from the UAE, he said it fell both in value and volume despite the higher unit value in 2025-26, leading to a significant drop in the UAE's share of India's overall gold imports.

Under the India-UAE comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), a Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) mechanism was put in place for the import of gold bullion at a concessional rate of duty (a 1 per cent concession over the prevailing customs duty).

The pact came into force on May 1, 2022. According to the data, total gold imports stood at 795 tonnes in 2023-24 and 757 tonnes in 2024-25. The share of imports under the TRQ mechanism was only about 5 per cent (40 tonnes) and 18 per cent (about 140 tonnes), respectively, the official said.

In 2025-26, the allocated quantity under the mechanism was 8.58 tonnes. India has imported 721 tonnes in the last fiscal.

"I would like to clarify that the tariff rate quota concession on gold under the UAE CEPA agreement has not had any major consequence on our gold imports for the year 2025-26," Agrawal said.

He added that the total TRQ that was issued during 2025-26 for gold import under the pact was only USD 8 billion (about 8 tonnes) and that the TRQ is valid till June 2026.