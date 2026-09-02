ETV Bharat / business

Gold Imports Jump 47% As UAE Emerges As Key Supplier; GTRI Flags FTA Tariff Concession

New Delhi: India's gold bar imports surged sharply in the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as a major driver of the increase, according to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The development has drawn attention amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tuesday appeal urging people to avoid unnecessary purchases of gold.

According to GTRI, India's gold imports rose by 47.1% to $11.01 billion during April-June 2026, compared with $7.49 billion during the corresponding period last year.

A significant portion of the increase came from the UAE, from where gold imports more than doubled during the quarter. The report said imports from the UAE increased by 124.8% from $1.40 billion in April-June 2025 to $3.14 billion in April-June 2026.

During the same period, gold imports from the rest of the world rose at a comparatively slower rate of 29.3%, from $6.09 billion to $7.87 billion. As a result, the UAE's share in India's total gold imports increased significantly from 18.7% in April-June 2025 to 28.5% in April-June 2026, the report said.

UAE Drives Rise in June Imports

The trend was particularly visible in June 2026. India imported gold worth $649.41 million from the UAE in June, marking an increase of 175.2% compared with $235.94 million in June 2025. In contrast, imports from the rest of the world declined by 17.7%, falling from $1.60 billion to $1.32 billion during the same period.

India's total gold imports in June rose by 7.03% to $1.97 billion from $1.84 billion a year earlier. According to GTRI, this means that the overall increase in India's gold imports during June was driven entirely by higher imports from the UAE.

The UAE's share in India's monthly gold imports consequently jumped from 12.8% in June 2025 to 33% in June 2026.

GTRI Seeks Review of FTA Tariff Concession

The sharp increase in gold imports from the UAE has prompted GTRI to raise concerns over the one-percentage-point tariff concession available under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Under the agreement, gold meeting the prescribed rules of origin can enter India at a tariff of 14%, compared with the normal rate of 15%, according to the report.