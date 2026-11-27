ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Jump To Rs 1.24 lakh/10 Gm; Silver Futures Rise To Rs 1.53 Lakh Per Kg

Gold and Silver prices on November 27, 2026 ( ANI )

New Delhi: Gold prices on Friday rose by Rs 2,604 to Rs 1,24,876 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by Rs 2,604, or 2.13 per cent, at Rs 1,24,876 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,787 lots.

Gold futures rose 2.57 per cent to USD 3,658.36 per ounce in New York.

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in precious metal prices, analysts said.

Silver prices rose by 5.1 per cent to Rs 1,53,277 per kg in futures trade today amid a firm global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for December delivery rose by Rs 7,434 or 5.1 per cent, to Rs 1,53,277 per kilogram in a business turnover of 4,050 lots.

Fresh positions built by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

In the overseas market, silver futures rose 6.15 per cent to USD 44.10 per ounce.