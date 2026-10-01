Gold Futures Rise To Rs 1.50 Lakh/10 Gm; Silver Prices Jump 0.93%
Gold prices jumped on Thursday as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand. Silver prices went up by 0.93 per cent.
By PTI
Published : October 1, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 1,475 to Rs 1,50,511 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for October delivery traded higher by Rs 1,475, or 0.99 per cent, at Rs 1,50,511 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,019 lots.
Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in the precious metal's prices, analysts said.
Gold futures rose 0.59 per cent to USD 4,182.06 per ounce in New York.
Silver futures rise
Silver prices rose 0.93 per cent to Rs 2.25 lakh per kg in futures trade on Thursday amid a firm global trend.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for December delivery rose by Rs 2,087, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 2,25,793 per kilogram in a business turnover of 2,364 lots.
Fresh positions built by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.
In the overseas market, silver futures rose 1 per cent to USD 61.02 per ounce.
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