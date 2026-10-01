ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Rise To Rs 1.50 Lakh/10 Gm; Silver Prices Jump 0.93%

Gold and Silver prices jumped on Oct 1, 2026 ( ANI )

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 1,475 to Rs 1,50,511 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for October delivery traded higher by Rs 1,475, or 0.99 per cent, at Rs 1,50,511 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,019 lots.

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in the precious metal's prices, analysts said.

Gold futures rose 0.59 per cent to USD 4,182.06 per ounce in New York.

Silver futures rise

Silver prices rose 0.93 per cent to Rs 2.25 lakh per kg in futures trade on Thursday amid a firm global trend.