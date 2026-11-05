ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Rise To Rs 1.45 Lakh/10 Gm On Firm Spot Demand; Silver Futures Decline

Gold and Silver prices on November 5, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 1,947 to Rs 1,45,181 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by Rs 1,947, or 1.37 per cent, at Rs 1,45,181 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,327 lots.

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in precious metal prices, analysts said.

Gold futures rose 1.24 per cent to USD 4,110.88 per ounce in New York.

Silver futures decline to Rs 1.87 lakh/kg

Silver prices on Thursday fell by Rs 28 to Rs 1,87,707 per kilogram in futures trade as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 28, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 1,87,707 per kg in a business turnover of 3,451 lots.