ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Rise Rs 682 To Rs 1.43 Lakh/10g Amid Firm Global Cues

New Delhi: Gold prices jumped by Rs 682 to Rs 1.43 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Tuesday, supported by firm global trends as investors awaited key US economic data for further cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 682, or 0.48 per cent, at Rs 1,43,597 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 725 lots.

"Gold edged higher as investors continued to favour the precious metal amid renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and ahead of key US labour market data that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn Markets Desk.

In the global markets, Comex gold futures went up marginally to trade at USD 4,061.58 per ounce in New York. "Gold prices traded marginally higher as investors balanced expectations of a higher-for-longer US interest rate environment while awaiting key labour market data for further policy cues," said Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.