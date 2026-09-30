ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Jump To Rs 1.50 Lakh/10 Gm; Silver Futures Rise To Rs 2.26 Lakh/Kg

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 1,288 to Rs 1,50,111 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by Rs 1,288, or 0.87 per cent, at Rs 1,50,111 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,092 lots.

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in the precious metal's prices, analysts said.

Gold futures declined 0.10 per cent to USD 4,178.02 per ounce in New York.

Silver prices rise

Silver prices rose 0.55 per cent to Rs 2.26 lakh per kg in futures trade on Wednesday amid fresh positions build by participants.