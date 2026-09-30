Gold Futures Jump To Rs 1.50 Lakh/10 Gm; Silver Futures Rise To Rs 2.26 Lakh/Kg
Gold prices on Wednesday gained by Rs 1,288 in futures trade. Silver prices rose 0.55 per cent to Rs 2.26 lakh per kg.
By PTI
Published : September 30, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 1,288 to Rs 1,50,111 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by Rs 1,288, or 0.87 per cent, at Rs 1,50,111 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,092 lots.
Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in the precious metal's prices, analysts said.
Gold futures declined 0.10 per cent to USD 4,178.02 per ounce in New York.
Silver prices rise
Silver prices rose 0.55 per cent to Rs 2.26 lakh per kg in futures trade on Wednesday amid fresh positions build by participants.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for December delivery rose by Rs 1,250, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 2,26,700 per kilogram in a business turnover of 1,034 lots.
Fresh positions built by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.
In the overseas market, silver futures declined 0.66 per cent to USD 61.07 per ounce.
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