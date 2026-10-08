ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Jump To Rs 1.49 Lakh/10 Gm; Silver Futures Decline To Rs 2.21 Lakh/Kg

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 157 to Rs 1,49,260 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by Rs 157, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 1,49,260 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,051 lots.

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in the precious metal's prices, analysts said. Gold futures rose 0.34 per cent to USD 4,125.13 per ounce in New York.

Silver Prices

Silver prices on Thursday fell by Rs 2,361 to Rs 2,21,200 per kilogram in futures trade as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 2,361, or 1.06 per cent, to Rs 2,21,200 per kg in a business turnover of 3,097 lots.