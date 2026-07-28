ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Ease Nearly 1% To Rs 1.41 Lakh/10g Ahead Of Fed Policy Decision

New Delhi: Gold futures dropped by Rs 1,213 to Rs 1.41 lakh per 10 grams on Tuesday, tracking losses in global markets and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 1,213, or 0.85 per cent, at Rs 1,41,850 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 759 lots.

Traders said the fall mirrored weak global sentiment as market participants refrained from taking fresh positions ahead of the Fed's policy outcome on July 29. "A strong US dollar and cautious investors' sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision also weighed on the precious metal," said Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.